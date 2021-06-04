Gazprom and Comita discuss cooperation prospects

Source: Gazprom

June 4, 2021, 18:55

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Danilo Durakovic, President of the Comita Group of Companies, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties discussed the prospects of cooperation between the companies, including those in the area of science and technology.

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

Within the framework of the Forum, Gazprom and the Comita Group of Companies signed the Scientific & Technical Cooperation Program for 2021–2023.

