Greetings to participants and guests of Russian President’s Sambo Cup

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The Cup holds a special place among the most prominent and prestigious martial arts competitions. Its participants include representatives of the security services and law enforcement agencies – people who, by duty and vocation, defend the Law, protect the peace of our citizens and ensure their safety and security. Therefore, the fights at the tournament invariably attract great interest from spectators and professionals, experts in martial arts.

Its 15th anniversary is definitely a good reason to look back on the past years and to discuss promising ideas and projects for the future aimed at developing Sambo and drawing young people into its orbit.”

