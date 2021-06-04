Lithuania’s Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis in Copenhagen: Closer cooperation between the Baltic states and Denmark strengthens both the region and Europe

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis is visiting Copenhagen, Denmark, where he, together with his counterparts from Estonia, Latvia, and Denmark, attended a conference on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Denmark and the Baltic states, and the 30th anniversary of their re-establishment. The event was opened by the Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark.

Foreign Ministers issued a Joint Statement on the Occasion of the 100th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Denmark and Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania – a vision for the future cooperation. “When such a statement was adopted 30 years ago, Denmark was the country that undertook a commitment to fully support the aspirations of the Baltic states that had just regained their independence. Today, the Baltic states and Denmark commit themselves to cooperate in a wide range of fields as equal partners united by shared values and shared goals. This is evidenced by the road to maturity that we have covered over the last three decades,” said Landsbergis at the conference.

During the visit, Landsbergis also had a bilateral conversation with Jeppe Kofod, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Denmark. The meeting focused on the issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic and the situation in Belarus. The Foreign Ministers of the two countries underlined the need for a united and strong response of the EU countries, demanding a release of political prisoners in Belarus.The Foreign Ministers of the Baltic states and Denmark exchanged views on the European Union’s future agenda, preparations for the NATO summit, the situation in Russia, relations with China, support for reforms in Ukraine and possibilities for closer cooperation, strengthening democracy and defending human rights in the neighbourhood.”While watching the developments around us, we must think in what place we could have been ourselves. It is our moral duty to support the struggle for freedom, democracy, and human rights in our neighbouring countries,” said Landsbergis.At the end of the visit, Lithuania’s Foreign Minister will also meet with representatives of the Lithuanian community in Denmark. Over 15,000 Lithuanians lived in Denmark in 2020.

MIL OSI