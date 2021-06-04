Meeting with international investors and representatives of foreign producers of Sputnik V vaccine

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

Ceremonies to launch the production of the Sputnik V vaccine in the Republic of Serbia and the Argentine Republic were held as part of the event with the participation of President of Serbia Aleksandar Vucic Vucic AleksandarPresident of the Republic of Serbia and President of Argentina Alberto Fernandez Fernandez AlbertoPresident of Argentina .

The meeting was attended by representatives of the international investment community from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Bahrain, India, Kuwait, Canada, China, Singapore, Brazil, France, Kazakhstan, Germany, Japan, Italy and Thailand. Manufacturers of the Sputnik V vaccine included companies from Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, Germany, the Republic of Korea, India, Italy, Mexico, Belarus, China, Brazil, Iran, Serbia, Turkey and Argentina.

Russia was represented at the meeting by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov Belousov AndreiFirst Deputy Prime Minister , Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin Oreshkin MaximAide to the President , Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov Manturov DenisIndustry and Trade Minister , Minister of Healthcare Mikhail Murashko Murashko MikhailMinister of Healthcare , Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev Dmitriev KirillCEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and members of the RDIF Supervisory Board, including Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov Reshetnikov MaximMinister of Economic Development , Finance Minister Anton Siluanov Siluanov AntonFinance Minister and Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina Nabiullina ElviraGovernor of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation (Bank of Russia) .

* * *

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Friends, ladies and gentlemen,

Mr Fernandez, Mr Vucic,

Traditionally, during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum we hold meetings with members of the international investment and business community.

The agenda, the key item of today’s discussion, is, of course, related to the common challenge facing humankind – the coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, we proposed this special format with the participation of our colleagues from leading pharmaceutical companies, which, with the support of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, are setting up production of the Sputnik V vaccine developed by the Gamaleya Research Centre.

I am pleased to see the leaders of Argentina and Serbia join our discussion. The full-scale production of Sputnik V will begin in these two countries today.

I am confident that the discussion, with the participation of such a representative group, will allow us to more effectively coordinate efforts to counter the pandemic, and vaccination is of crucial importance.

To reiterate, it is critically important to increase the production of effective and affordable vaccines in order to halt the spread of infection, protect people’s health and lives, and improve their well-being, primarily by lifting emergency restrictions on business activity and restoring global growth.

To be continued.

