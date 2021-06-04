Russia’s gas supplies to Serbia more than double in 2021 versus last year

Source: Gazprom

June 3, 2021, 23:25

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Ivica Dacic, President of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021.

The parties discussed matters related to cooperation in the gas sector. The Serbian party expressed appreciation for the work of the new Russian gas supply route. It was noted that the amount of Gazprom’s gas purchased by Serbia increased in 2021, showing a growth of 125.9 per cent in the first five months of 2021 versus the same period of 2020.

Also touched upon were the interactions in underground gas storage and the reliable operation of the Banatski Dvor UGS facility, which helped Serbia confidently pass the 2020–2021 autumn/winter period.

It was highlighted at the meeting that Gazprom is planning to complete the construction of Serbia’s first combined cycle thermal power plant in the city of Pancevo this year.

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2021 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 2 to 5. This year’s main theme is “A Collective Reckoning of the New Global Economic Reality.”

Starting from January 1, 2021, Gazprom began supplying gas to Serbia, as well as to Bosnia and Herzegovina, via a new route. Gas from Russia is transmitted by the TurkStream offshore gas pipeline and further across Turkey. It is then brought via Bulgaria’s national gas transmission system to Serbia, where it is distributed among consumers in Serbia and in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Deliveries along this route were made possible through the expansion of existing gas transmission capacities and commissioning of new ones by Bulgartransgaz EAD in Bulgaria and GASTRANS d.o.o. Novi Sad in Serbia.

Srbijagas is Gazprom’s main partner in Serbia.

The Banatski Dvor UGS facility is a joint venture of Gazprom and Srbijagas and is among the largest gas storage facilities in southeastern Europe.

