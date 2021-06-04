Telephone conversation with Raul Castro

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

During the telephone conversation, Vladimir Putin warmly congratulated Raul Castro Castro Raul , leader of the Cuban Revolution, on his 90th birthday.

Having expressed his best wishes on this occasion, the Russian President made special mention of Raul Castro’s personal contribution to developing Russian-Cuban relations and his high prestige in Russia. The leaders reaffirmed their reciprocal commitment to consistently promote their close and friendly bilateral ties.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory message to Raul Castro.

