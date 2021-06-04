The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania expresses a strong protest over a breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations by Belarusian officials

Source: Republic of Lithuania

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania expresses a strong protest over an unprecedented breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. A diplomatic vehicle has been illegally stopped at the state border with Belarus and turned back to Lithuania.

At the Medininkai border crossing point, Belarusian officials demanded that diplomatic seals be removed and the car opened. When Lithuanian diplomatic couriers refused, they were forced to turn back to Lithuania

“Belarusian officials have hindered the passage of the diplomatic couriers, which is a grave breach of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. Belarus has once again demonstrated that this country undermines all the rules of civilization. There is a raving dictator in the centre of Europe,” said the Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landsbergis. Today, a representative of the Embassy of Belarus has been urgently summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania and handed in a protest note over the detention of the diplomatic vehicle at the Lithuanian-Belarusian state border.

MIL OSI