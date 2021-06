Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Intergrad documentary bearer bonds are to be removed from Level 3 of the list of securities admitted to trading from 11 July due to bond redemption.

Sinterra documentary bearer bonds series CP-1 and CP-2 are to be removed from Level 3 of the list of securities admitted to trading from 11 July due to the bond issuance having been declared null and void.

