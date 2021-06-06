Free float methodology change

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange is to introduce an updated free float methodology on 27 January. MICEX Stock Exchange’s management and Moscow Exchange’s Executive Board approved the document on 17 January.

The updated version includes detailed procedures for initial evaluation, review, and approval of free floats depending on whether they are to be used in calculating Moscow Exchange indices, including securities on quotation lists, or retaining securities on the list.

The new methodology is available here.

For further information, please contact the Public Relations Department at (495) 363-3232.

MIL OSI