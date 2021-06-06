New Listing Rules to come into effect

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The Listing Rules of MICEX Stock Exchange (part of the Moscow Exchange Group) are to come into effect on 6 January. The rules were approved by the Board of Directors of the Exchange on 27 September and by the Bank of Russia Financial Market Service on 20 December this year as a part of the process of receiving a new license by the exchange.

Please note that the Listing rules will take effect except for their provisions governing admission to trading for securities for which the prospectus has not been registered (the prospectus or the privatization plan registered as the securities prospectus).

