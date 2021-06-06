New Moscow Exchange listing rules to come into effect on 7 June

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange will implement new listing rules effective as of 7 June 2016.

The new rules update the end of the transitional period allowed for issuers to comply with new listing requirements, including corporate governance standards, to 3 October 2016. This will give issuers sufficient time to pass the necessary resolutions at their AGMs and Boards of Directors meetings in June-September this year. New independence criteria for directors and new requirements for the company secretary have also been put back and will now come into force on 1 October 2017.

Additional listing requirements have also been set for certain securities:

The NAV of mutual funds other than real-estate funds must be now at least RUB 250 million. Funds already admitted to trading must have the NAV of at least RUB 150 million to be maintained until 1 October 2017;

The Exchange may determine self-regulated organisations of appraisers that cannot be used to list mortgage participation certificates backed with non-residential property.

The new rules provide more exemption options with respect to the requirement, which comes into force from 1 July 2016, to nominate a representative of holders of unsecured bonds to be admitted to Level 2 or Level 3 list.

