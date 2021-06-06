QIWI Plc depositary receipts admitted to trading on the Moscow Exchange

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On May 20, 2013 ADRs of QIWI Plc based in Cyprus were admitted to trading on CJSC “MICEX Stock Exchange”, the subsidiary of the Moscow Exchange. The securities will be traded in the sector Innovation and Investment Market with quotation and settlement held in Russian rubles (proposed ticker QIWI).

Alexander Karavaev, Chief Operation Officer at QIWI Plc, said: “We consider the admission of our securities to trading as a first step towards creating local liquidity. We expect that joining the Moscow Exchange will help the company to extend its investor base. QIWI Plc specializes in payment services for individuals, so we hope that Russian private investors as our shareholders will influence positively future development of the company’s core activity.”

“This is a landmark event for the Russia’s stock market as it is the first ever direct admission of foreign issuer’s depositary receipts. Now the Russian public market is available for all technology companies regardless of their jurisdiction”, said Gennady Margolit, Executive Director of Innovation and Investment Market.

For further information, please contact the Public Relations Department at (495) 363-3232.

