It was announced on 4 July 2014 that the Moscow Arbitration Court had moved to introduce monitoring and appoint a temporary manager at Russian Navigation Technologies.

In accordance with Moscow Exchange”s Clearing Rules, Russian Navigation Technologies ords are to be kept at Level 3 of the list of securities admitted to trading on Moscow Exchange’s Stock Market.

