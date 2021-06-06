Securities of two issuers to start trading on CJSC “MICEX Stock Exchange”

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Please be advised that the following securities will start trading on the secondary market of CJSC “MICEX Stock Exchange” from May 16, 2013 in the section “Non-listed securities”:

documentary interest-bearing unconvertible bearer commercial papers of OJSC “DOMO”, series BO-01, subject to mandatory centralized custody:

ID of the issue: 4B02-01-57009-D as of 30.04.2013;

trading system code: RU000A0JTX33;

ISIN: RU000A0JTX33.

Documentary interest-bearing unconvertible bearer commercial papers of OJSC “DOMO”, series BO-01, subject to mandatory centralized custody:

ID of the issue: 4B02-02-57009-D as of 30.04.2013;

trading system code: RU000A0JTX41;

ISIN: RU000A0JTX41.

The following securities will start trading on the primary market of CJSC “MICEX Stock Exchange” from May 16, 2013 in the section “Non-listed securities”:

Documentary interest-bearing unconvertible bearer bonds of OJSC “Nauka-Svyaz”, series 01, subject to mandatory centralized custody:

ID of the issue: 4-01-12689-A as of 04.04.2013;

trading system code: RU000A0JTX74;

ISIN: RU000A0JTX74.

