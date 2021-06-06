Trading in commercial papers of NLMK to be suspended

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Please be advises that trading in the following commercial papers of NLMK to be suspended as from June 14, 2013 due to earlier redemption of securities according to adopted resolution:

interest-bearing documentary unconvertible bearer commercial papers, series БО-02 (state registration number of the issue — 4B02-02-00102-A as of 19.10.2009; ISIN code — RU000A0JS1C2; trading code — RU000A0JS1C2).

interest-bearing documentary unconvertible bearer commercial papers, series БО-03 (state registration number of the issue — 4B02-03-00102-A as of 19.10.2009; ISIN code — RU000A0JS1D0; trading code — RU000A0JS1D0).

The early redemption is expected to take place on June 19, 2013.

For further information, please contact the Public Relations Department at (495) 363-3232.

