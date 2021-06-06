Trading in ordinary shares of JSC Gazprom neftekhim Salavat to be suspended

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Please be advised that trading in ordinary shares of JSC Gazprom neftekhim Salavat (state registration number 1-01-30120-D as of 20.10.2009, ISIN RU0006941648; trading system code SNOS) will be suspended from May 17, 2013, due to the fact that pursuant to the Federal Law “On Joint-Stock Companies”, section XI.1 the issuer is required to buy back the securities in compliance with the Federal Law “On Joint-Stock Companies”, article 84.8.

The list of holders of the securities to be bought back will be drawn up as of 17.05.2013.

