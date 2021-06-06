Trading in Rostelecom to resume on 2 April

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

The National Settlement Depository has resumed operations with Rostelecom securities. Trading is to resume on 2 April on SE MICEX”s Quotation List A Level 1 in the following stocks:

Rostelecom ords (state registration number 1-01-00124-A from 9 September 2003; ISIN code RU0008943394; ticker RTKM).

Rostelecom prefs (state registration number 2-01-00124-A from 9 September 2003; ISIN code RU0009046700; ticker RTKMP).

For further information, please contact the Public Relations Department at (495) 363-3232.

MIL OSI