UC RUSAL listed on Moscow Exchange

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

On 23 March, the Moscow Exchange admitted shares of RUSAL, one of the largest aluminium producers, to its top Level 1 List. Trading in RUSAL shares (stock code: RUAL) is expected to begin on 30 March 2015.

“Admission of the Company’s ordinary shares to the MOEX in addition to the company’s RDRs provides both our current as well as potential investors with additional opportunities, as they will now have access to a full set of instruments. Listing on the MOEX will link the stock markets of Hong Kong and Moscow; the infrastructure to allow free movement of shares between the two markets has been created,” commented Oleg Mukhamedshin, RUSAL’s Director for Strategy, Business Development and Financial Markets.

“The listing of RUSAL’s shares on MOEX will improve liquidity and broaden the company’s investor base. Listing ordinary shares will particularly benefit those market participants who are unable to trade Russian Depositary Receipts and those who prefer direct exposure of companies via ownership of original shares. ‘Thanks to reforms implemented on the Russian financial market in recent years, we see a trend of more foreign issuers with Russian assets listing on MOEX. RUSAL is the seventh such issuer, and we are delighted to welcome them to our market,” commented Alexander Afanasiev, CEO of Moscow Exchange.

RUSAL’s Board of Directors approved key parameters of the direct listing programme in 2013.

Admission documents are available on the websites of MOEX and of the Company.

For further information, please contact the Public Relations Department at (495) 363-3232.

MIL OSI