United Heavy Machinery Plants ords to be delisted

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

From 8 August 2014, United Heavy Machinery Plants ordinary shares are to be excluded from the Level 3 list of securities admitted to trading on MICEX SE. This is due to a request from the company to remove the stock. The share parameters are:

· Security type: ordinary share

· State issue registration number: 1-01-30174-D, dated 23 April 2004

· Ticker: OMZZ

· ISIN: RU0009090542

Trading in the securities will be stopped on the delisting day, i.e. 8 August 2014 (7 August 2014 will be the securities” last trading day).

