Law on Russia’s accession to the Protocol to Amend the Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

In accordance with the Federal Law, the Russian Federation accedes to the Protocol to Amend theConvention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft.

The Protocol is designed to reduce the number and gravity of cases of inappropriate conduct on board aircraft, which threatens the security of the aircraft, the people and property on board or creates a threat to proper order and discipline on board, and which is based on the desire of states to assist each other for such purposes

