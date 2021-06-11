Law on the right to produce medications for emergency aid to other countries without the consent of the patent owner

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The Federal Law gives the Government of the Russian Federation the right to make a decision, in cases and on the terms envisaged by an international treaty with the Russian Federation, on using an invention to produce a medication on the territory of the Russian Federation with a view to exporting it without the consent of the patent owner, which will be notified about this as soon as possible and paid commensurate compensation.

In addition, said medication packaging must include special markings to this effect.

