Lithuania’s Diplomacy Star awarded to Austrian Permanent Representative in Geneva

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 11 June, the Permanent Representative of Lithuania Ambassador Andrius Krivas handed over, on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, the Lithuanian Diplomacy Star award to the Austrian Permanent Representative in Geneva Ambassador Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger.

This highest distinction of the Lithuanian diplomatic service was bestowed upon Ambassador Tichy-Fisslberger for her significant contribution to the international protection of human rights as President of the United Nations Human Right Council under extraordinary circumstances in 2020.

“The personal leadership and principled position of Ambassador Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger ensured the continuous and productive work of the Human Rights Council during the pandemic. Under Ambassador Tichy-Fisslberger’s leadership the Council embraced modern communication technologies and adapted its working methods so that, unlike many other international organizations, it managed to fully implement its annual work program and to hold two urgent debates on critical human rights situations last year,” Ambassador Krivas said.

The ceremony took place at the Palace of Nations and was attended by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Ms. Michelle Bachelet, Director-General of the UN Office in Geneva Ms. Tatiana Valovaya, the current President of the Human Rights Council, Permanent Representative of Fiji Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan and other high-ranking guests.

MIL OSI