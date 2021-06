Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

On June 12, Russia Day, the 2020 state awards ceremony will be held in the Kremlin. State prizes of the Russian Federation for achievements in science, research and technology, literature and arts, as well as for the outstanding achievements in human rights protection and charity will be presented. The President will also bestow the Hero of Labour of the Russian Federation gold medals on the Russian citizens who have earned this award.

MIL OSI