Greetings on centenary of Shostakovich St Petersburg Academic Philharmonic

The message reads, in part:

“An impressive number of festive events have been scheduled for this remarkable anniversary: concerts, festivals and exhibitions that tell the story of the Philharmonic’s rich history and of many generations of outstanding musicians, composers, conductors and artists, and their inspired work and selfless service to art. We will always remember that the legendary Symphony No. 7 by Dmitri Shostakovich was first performed in the Grand Hall of the Philharmonic in the besieged Leningrad.

Today the St Petersburg Philharmonic is rightfully considered to be a major and world-famous cultural and educational centre. A special inspired atmosphere of creativity reigns inside its walls; the traditions of predecessors are carefully preserved, and exciting projects are materialised that invariably attract great public interest.”

