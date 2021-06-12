Greetings to participants, organisers and guests of the exhibition “History of Russia as seen by artists: Towards the 800th birth anniversary of Alexander Nevsky”

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“Such a large-scale and content-filled exhibition which brought together works of art from many of the country’s museums to the State Tretyakov Gallery testifies to the deep and sincere interest in our country’s history, our roots and origins among representatives of different generations. It is also a deep, immeasurable tribute to our great compatriot Prince Alexander Nevsky, a true patriot and hero, courageous warrior and wise diplomat. His name and tremendous contribution to the rise of the Russian statehood, the establishment of a powerful and united nation will always be remembered by the grateful descendants.

I am confident that the exhibition dedicated to the most important pages of the country’s history, outstanding statesmen, public figures and national heroes will successfully carry out its great educational and patriotic mission and contribute to the preservation of our abundant cultural, artistic and spiritual heritage.

I should especially highlight the meaningful and much needed work by the exhibition’s organisers – the Patriarchal Council for Culture and the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.”

