President of the Republic of Poland / News / German President Steinmeier to visit Poland in June

Wednesday, 2 June 2021

German President Steinmeier to visit Poland in June

Krzysztof Szczerski said on Wednesday the two presidents discussed details of the planned visit, including a debate at the Royal Castle in Warsaw with the participation of Polish-German youth on “social relations between Poland and Germany.”

They also spoke about current international issues such as the situation in the Middle East and Duda’s recent visit to Turkey.

“And also about the situation in Ukraine, in Belarus,” Szczerski said, adding that the presidents also talked about the pandemic and its impact on the economy.

June 17 marks the 30th anniversary of Poland and Germany sealing a ‘good neighbourhood’ pact. (PAP)

