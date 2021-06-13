Moscow Exchange trading schedule for 14-18 of June 2021

Source: Moscow Stock Exchange

Moscow Exchange announces the trading schedule for its markets over the June 2021 non-working days period.

14 to 18 of June 2021 are trading days on MOEX and the markets will therefore operate as usual.

To note, on 14 June all instruments will trade on the FX and Precious Metals Markets, except trades with “today” settlement and swap transactions with their first parts settled on the same day. Settlement in USD will not be available for T+ and repo transactions with the CCP on the Equity Market and on the Deposit Market. Settlement of trades in foreign currency will be held as usual on the Equity Markets (non-CCP trades) and the Credit Market.

Most of MOEX employees continues to work remotely to ensure continuity of trading, clearing, and settlement.

