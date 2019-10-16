Greetings to first Dmitri Hvorostovsky Festival

Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The message reads, in part:

“The vibrant life and professional career of Dmitry Hvorostovsky, an outstanding representative of Russian and international culture, a man of unique talent, fortitude and perseverance, is a worthy example of selfless and truly altruistic service to art and people. The festival bearing the singer’s name held in his home town, Krasnoyarsk, is a truly important event.

I am confident that the festival will be a success and a great, inspiring event for residents of Siberia, the participants and guests. It will help preserve the memory of People’s Artist of Russia Dmitri Hvorostovsky, popularise his extensive legacy and the best traditions of the academic vocal school.“

Dmitri Hvorostovsky (1962–2017) was a renowned Soviet and Russian opera singer (baritone) who performed on the stages of the most famous international opera houses and music festivals including the Royal Opera House Covent Garden, the Metropolitan Opera House in New York, the Paris Opera, the Bavarian State Opera, Berlin State Opera, Teatro alla Scala in Milan, the Vienna State Opera House, Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg, the Lyric Opera in Chicago and on the opera stage of the Salzburg Festival.

