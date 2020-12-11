Parties to the Espoo Convention reaffirmed that Belarus had failed to comply with the Convention in developing the Ostrovets NPP project

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 11 December, the Parties to the Espoo Convention reaffirmed that Belarus had failed to comply with the provisions of the Convention in developing the Ostrovets nuclear power plant (NPP) project and mandated Belarus to implement the Convention properly in the future. The confirmation by the international community that Belarus has failed to comply with the Espoo Convention is important for Lithuania and will contribute to Lithuania’s position on strengthening the plant’s operational safety.

On 8-11 December, Lithuania organised the 8th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Convention on Environmental Impact Assessment in a Transboundary Context (Espoo Convention) and the 4th session of the Meeting of the Parties to the Protocol on Strategic Environmental Assessment.

The virtual meeting was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Espoo Convention. Important decisions have also been adopted regarding the guidance on the applicability of the Convention to the lifetime extension of nuclear power plants, the adoption of a long-term strategy until 2030 and of a plan of measures.

There are currently 45 Parties to the Espoo Convention: 44 countries and the European Union as a regional organization.

The successful meeting of the Parties to the Convention is the result of Lithuania’s international cooperation with the Secretariat of the Espoo Convention, the European Commission, Germany’s Presidency of the Council of the European Union, as well as with Finland and other countries.

