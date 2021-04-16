Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister Adomėnas takes part in political consultations in Bucharest

Source: Republic of Lithuania

On 15 April, the the Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Mantas Adomėnas visited Bucharest, where he took part in bilateral consultations with the State Secretary of the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dănuţ Neculăesc and the State Secretary for Global Affairs and Diplomatic Strategies Cornel Feruţă.

Lithuania’s Foreign Vice-Minister thanked Romania for its consistent support for the ambitious Eastern Partnership policy and European aspirations of the Eastern partners: Moldova, Georgia, and Ukraine.“Close cooperation of our countries is particularly important in the run-up to the next Eastern Partnership summit, during which an ambitious Joint Declaration on a strategic long-term perspective for cooperation between the European Union and its Eastern partners should be signed,” said Adomėnas.The Foreign Vice-Minister said that Romania had set an example of leadership in finding ways of sharing vaccines with the people of Moldova in these challenging and uncertain times dealing with the pandemic and constant supply disruptions. Romania is the first country in Europe to ship a batch of AstraZeneca vaccine to Moldova. Moldova has already received more than 72, 000 doses of vaccine out of the planned 200, 000 doses.

