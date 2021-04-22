Source: President of Russia – The Kremlin – English

The President of Russia put forth Russia’s position regarding the development of broad international cooperation aimed at mitigating the negative consequences of global climate change.

On the Russian side, the summit was also attended by Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Alexander Kozlov Kozlov AlexanderMinister of Natural Resources and Environment and Adviser to the President and Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues Ruslan Edelgeriyev Edelgeriyev RuslanAdviser to the President, Special Presidential Representative on Climate Issues .

Speech at the Leaders Summit on Climate

President of Russia Vladimir Putin: Mr President,

Colleagues, ladies and gentlemen,

Our discussion today has demonstrated our deep mutual concern over climate change and our interest in stepping up international efforts to resolve this problem. The success of our efforts will largely determine the future of the entire planet, the development prospects of every country, people’s welfare and their quality of life.

We believe that the universal agreements reached at the UN provide a reliable legal framework for the joint efforts of states to control and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

I would like to point out that Russia is scrupulously implementing its international commitments in this sphere. This concerns, first of all, the implementation of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement. We have been working energetically to formulate modern legislation to ensure reliable control over carbon emissions and to stimulate their reduction.

